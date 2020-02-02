How to watch Super Bowl 2021: Date, time, schedule, what to know for Super Bowl LV on CBS
Super Bowl LV will be played on CBS and CBS All Access, so mark your calendars now
Super Bowl LV is the next championship game on the NFL calendar, a big one for CBS and its family of networks. CBS will broadcast the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons, which will be its 21st Super Bowl broadcast, the most in league history. The game will also be streamed on CBS All Access, the network's streaming service.
The league is set to undergo significant change in 2020, especially with the uncertain futures of many of the league top quarterbacks. Tom Brady may suit up for another franchise after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Drew Brees is considering retirement after 19 seasons, and Philip Rivers appears to be on the move after 16 seasons with the Chargers. Could those quarterbacks perhaps suit up in next year's Super Bowl with their new teams?
Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo were tied for the fewest career regular-season starts entering a Super Bowl matchup by the starting quarterbacks, so there's a strong chance one of the two could make a return trip to the league's championship game. Let's not forger Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens had the best record in the NFL.
Circle your calendars for Super Bowl LV. Below is all the information you need to prepare for next year's Super Bowl.
When is Super Bowl LV?
Super Bowl LV (the 55th Super Bowl) will be played on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.
Where is Super Bowl LV?
Super Bowl LV will be played in Tampa Bay, Florida, at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is the fifth Super bowl being hosted in the Tampa area, the first since Super Bowl XLIII in 2009 and the third held at Raymond James Stadium (Super Bowl XXXV in 2001 and Super Bowl XLIII in 2009). This will be the fourth time in league history the Super Bowl will take place in the same state in back-to-back years, and the first time since 2009 and 2010, when Florida hosted the Super Bowl in consecutive years.
How do I watch Super Bowl LV?
Super Bowl LV will be broadcast on CBS, the second time in three seasons the network will host the Super Bowl:
TV: CBS
Stream: CBS All Access
Where can I find more info on the 2021 Super Bowl?
CBSSports.com will have all the latest breaking news you need to know about Super Bowl LV as it develops.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 NFL playoff bracket and results
Super Bowl LIV is ready for kickoff, and here's all the info you need to know with the 2020...
-
Super Bowl LV: Stadium, location, more
Super Bowl LV isn't moving far after Sunday's 49ers-Chiefs matchup in Miami
-
Super Bowl 2020: Opponents, more info
Before Super Bowl LIV kicks off, find out what you need to know right here
-
Super Bowl 54 prop bets and expert picks
SportsLine's top handicappers just entered their top 2020 Super Bowl props.
-
Here are this year's Super Bowl ads
Before they air during the game on Sunday, take a look at some of the leaked Super Bowl ads
-
Super Bowl 2020: Ranking every starter
The Niners have more overall top talent, but the Chiefs have more players in the top 10
-
Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs vs. 49ers live updates
Live coverage of the lead up to Super Bowl LIV as Kansas City and San Francisco battle for...
-
NFL Honors: List of winners, recap
Jackson took home the top honor, five players joined the Hall of Fame's centennial class and...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game