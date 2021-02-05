We are just two -- you read that right -- two short days away from Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and we can't wait for the action to unfold. The Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and are seeking to repeat as Super Bowl champions, but they'll have to get it done against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- in their home stadium, no less! Brady is on the hunt for his seventh Super Bowl title to further prove he is the greatest of all time. So who will prevail on Sunday?

Can we all agree at this point that it's time to remove the "arguably" label in front of Brady's GOAT tag? He's already had about three Hall of Fame careers as he looks for ring number seven at age 43. But if anyone is going to take the title, down the line, it's Mahomes, who is out to dethrone Brady and cement his place as the NFL's new generational quarterback. In this matchup against Brady -- the two faced one another in the 2018 AFC Championship Game -- Mahomes will look to grab his second straight Super Bowl in three full seasons played. What a matchup! The Big Game will finally go down on Sunday, Feb. 7.

You came to the right place if you're wondering how to actually watch this year's Super Bowl. You can watch the game FOR FREE on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App on your phone and connected TV devices.

How to watch Super Bowl LV

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

TV: CBS | Stream: FREE on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Also on CBS All Access.

How to watch pregame coverage

This year, CBS Sports is offering extensive access to pregame Super Bowl LV coverage.

CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news network available for free across digital platforms, services and connected devices, will be live from Tampa during the week leading up to CBS Sports' live stream of the game. Beginning Monday, Feb. 1, CBS Sports HQ will deliver on-site programming and reports throughout each day, and on game day will stream live pregame coverage, plus postgame analysis and highlights.

Starting at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 7, CBS Sports' streaming coverage will also be available to viewers across an expanded lineup of platforms and devices, including unauthenticated at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app for OTT devices and services, smart TVs and mobile devices.

