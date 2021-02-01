Super Bowl LV on Sunday in Tampa between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a big one for CBS and its family of networks.

This is the second time in three seasons CBS will broadcast Super Sunday -- and the network's 21st Super Bowl broadcast, the most in NFL history. You can watch the game FOR FREE on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App on your phone and connected TV devices or with your CBS All Access subscription.

Be sure to circle your calendars because we're less than two weeks away from the big game! For more information on the action to come, check out our guide below.

When is Super Bowl LV?

Super Bowl LV (the 55th Super Bowl) will be played on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Where is Super Bowl LV?

Super Bowl LV will be played in Tampa Bay, Florida, at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is the fifth Super bowl being hosted in the Tampa area, the first since Super Bowl XLIII in 2009 and the third held at Raymond James Stadium (Super Bowl XXXV in 2001 and Super Bowl XLIII in 2009). This will be the fourth time in league history the Super Bowl will take place in the same state in back-to-back years, and the first time since 2009 and 2010, when Florida hosted the Super Bowl in consecutive years.

How do I watch Super Bowl LV?

Super Bowl LV will be broadcast on CBS, the second time in three seasons the network will host the Super Bowl. You can watch the game FOR FREE on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App on your phone and connected TV devices or with your CBS All Access subscription.

TV: CBS

Stream: FREE on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Also on CBS All Access.

Where can I find more info on the 2021 Super Bowl?

CBSSports.com will have all the latest breaking news you need to know about Super Bowl LV as it develops.

