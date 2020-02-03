How to watch Super Bowl 2021: Full schedule including date, time, what to know for Super Bowl LV on CBS
Super Bowl LV will be played on CBS and CBS All Access, so mark your calendars now
Super Bowl LIV will come to a close after just one more quarter of play, but that's no reason to fret. It's never too early to start thinking about next season for fans of almost every NFL team. Next season will bring us Super Bowl LV and it's a big one for CBS and its family of networks. CBS will broadcast the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons, which will be its 21st Super Bowl broadcast, the most in league history. The game will also be streamed on CBS All Access, the network's streaming service.
The league is set to undergo significant change in 2020, especially with the uncertain futures of many of the league top quarterbacks. Tom Brady may suit up for another franchise after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Drew Brees is considering retirement after 19 seasons, and Philip Rivers appears to be on the move after 16 seasons with the Chargers. Could those quarterbacks perhaps suit up in next year's Super Bowl with their new teams?
Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo were tied for the fewest career regular-season starts entering a Super Bowl matchup by the starting quarterbacks, so there's a strong chance one of the two could make a return trip to the league's championship game. Let's not forger Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens had the best record in the NFL.
Circle your calendars for Super Bowl LV. Below is all the information you need to prepare for next year's Super Bowl.
When is Super Bowl LV?
Super Bowl LV (the 55th Super Bowl) will be played on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.
Where is Super Bowl LV?
Super Bowl LV will be played in Tampa Bay, Florida, at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is the fifth Super bowl being hosted in the Tampa area, the first since Super Bowl XLIII in 2009 and the third held at Raymond James Stadium (Super Bowl XXXV in 2001 and Super Bowl XLIII in 2009). This will be the fourth time in league history the Super Bowl will take place in the same state in back-to-back years, and the first time since 2009 and 2010, when Florida hosted the Super Bowl in consecutive years.
How do I watch Super Bowl LV?
Super Bowl LV will be broadcast on CBS, the second time in three seasons the network will host the Super Bowl:
TV: CBS
Stream: CBS All Access
Where can I find more info on the 2021 Super Bowl?
CBSSports.com will have all the latest breaking news you need to know about Super Bowl LV as it develops.
