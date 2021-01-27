The Kansas City Chiefs will look to repeat as Super Bowl Champions, but in order to make that happen, they'll have to take down arguably the greatest quarterback of all time in Tom Brady. At this point, Brady has been to more conference championship games than total seasons he's played so are we even still putting the "arguably" tag in front of Tom's GOAT tag? If anyone is going to take the title, way down the line, it's Patrick Mahomes. In this matchup against Brady, a repeat of the same quarterback matchup from the 2018 AFC Conference championship, Mahomes will look to grab his second Super Bowl in three full seasons played. What a matchup! On Sunday, Feb. 7, the Big Game will finally go down.

If you're wondering how to actually watch this year's Super Bowl, well, you came to the right place. You can watch the game FOR FREE on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App on your phone and connected TV devices or with your CBS All Access Subscription.

How to watch Super Bowl LV

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

TV: CBS | Stream: FREE on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Also on CBS All Access.

How to watch pre-game coverage

This year, CBS Sports is offering extensive access to pre-game Super Bowl LV coverage.

CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news network available for free across digital platforms, services and connected devices, will be live from Tampa during the week leading up to CBS Sports' live stream of the game. Beginning Monday, Feb. 1, CBS Sports HQ will deliver on-site programming and reports throughout each day, and on game day will stream live pre-game coverage, plus post-game analysis and highlights.

Starting at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 7, CBS Sports' streaming coverage will also be available to viewers across an expanded lineup of platforms and devices, including unauthenticated at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app for OTT devices and services, smart TVs and mobile devices.

In addition to CBS digital properties, the game will be streamed free on NFL digital properties across devices, and on mobile via the participating teams' mobile properties, and Yahoo Sports and other Verizon Media mobile properties. It will also be available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and ESPN digital platforms.