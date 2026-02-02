After 272 regular-season games and 12 postseason games, Super Bowl 2026 is finally here. On Sunday, Feb. 8, the AFC champion New England Patriots will do battle with the NFC champion Seattle Seahawks for the right to raise the Lombardi Trophy.

New England advanced to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2018 season thanks to consecutive victories over the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos. The Patriots won a sloppy, snowy AFC title game over a Broncos team starting its backup quarterback, emerging with a 10-7 win thanks to several Denver miscues, some well-timed runs from Drake Maye and an electric performance from a defense that has stepped up in a big way during this playoff run.

Seattle is headed back to the Super Bowl for the first time since making it in back-to-back years in 2013 and 2014. The Seahawks earned a first-round bye and then defeated the division rival San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams in consecutive weeks. They won a thrilling, back-and-forth NFC title game on the strength of a fantastic performance from Sam Darnold, who slayed some demons by throwing for 346 yards and three touchdowns in the 31-27 victory.

Which of these two teams will emerge victorious and hoist the Lombardi Trophy? We'll find out soon enough. But in the meantime, here's a look at how you can actually watch the game.

Where to watch Super Bowl 2026

Date: Sunday, Feb. 8 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

TV: NBC, streaming on Peacock

Halftime performer: Bad Bunny

Find all of our Super Bowl LX coverage at CBSSports.com right here.