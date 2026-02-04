Super Bowl LX is right around the corner and by Sunday night a new champion will be crowned. This year's big game is between two teams that didn't make the playoffs last season, the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, both showing an impressive turnaround and providing an unexpected matchup.

Every year, the Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in the United States, but not just for the football aspect. The game provides entertainment for casual fans and even people who don't usually watch football on Sundays, thanks to iconic performances and viral commercials.

Before the game, there are multiple performers who take the field and set the tone. This year, Charlie Puth will sing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile will sing "America the Beautiful" and Coco Jones will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

The most talked about performance of the night will no doubt be the halftime show, which will feature Bad Bunny. No special guests have been announced yet, but that could still be coming.

The game itself kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 8 and the halftime show will be 30 minutes of play later, which could be anywhere between an hour or two after the players take the field. The timing depends on how many clock stoppages there are, the number of penalties and the number of injuries that occur. There is no way to predict exactly when Bad Bunny will take the stage, but we know it will be halfway between the action.

The Super Bowl halftime show is always longer than a typical halftime. Bad Bunny will have a little more than 10 minutes of time to work with. Since the halftime show is an elaborate production, often with a stage, props and dancers, they also need time to set it up and take it down.

Here's a look at how to tune into the performance:

Where to watch Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show

Date: Sunday, February 8

Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Halftime show time: Somewhere between 7:30 and 9 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock