How to watch Super Bowl Sunday 2020: TV channel, stream online, updated odds and more for Chiefs vs. 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs only have to wait a few more days before taking part in the biggest game of the NFL's centennial season. Both teams took different paths to reach Super Bowl LIV in Miami, with one having to rally from double-digit deficits twice and the other dominating its opponents on their way to the big game.

In the NFC, the 49ers, after defeating the Packers 37-9 in the regular season, faced them a second time in the playoffs, and it appeared they would run away with the game in the first half ... but Green Bay's three second-half touchdowns made it interesting. Ultimately, the 49ers advanced after the Packers comeback fell short.

On the AFC side, the Chiefs did what they do (stop us if you've heard this narrative before) after falling behind by two touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans and scored 28 unanswered (before a late Titans touchdown) to secure the win. The Chiefs ultimately won by a score of 35-24; that's how quickly this offense can score.

Andy Reid will be a head coach in the Super Bowl for the second time in his career, and he's hoping to lead the Chiefs one step further than his Eagles made it at the end of the 2004 season. For Kyle Shanahan, it will be his first Super Bowl as a head coach, after serving as offensive coordinator for the Falcons in the conclusion of the 2016 season. Shanahan's 49ers and Reid's Chiefs will battle on Sunday in Super Bowl LIV, and only one will win the Lombardi trophy.

Now that the matchup has been decided, let's make sure you're well prepared for whats's ahead and give you all the info for how to watch the big game that's right around the corner.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Garden, FL)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds to win

Heading into Championship Weekend, William Hill had the Kansas City Chiefs (+140) as the slight favorites over San Francisco (+150) to actually hoist the Lombardi Trophy following Super Bowl LIV. The current line reflects that thin margin, with the Chiefs favored by one-point and a total of 55.

National anthem and halftime show

On top of the actual game, what makes the Super Bowl special is the pomp and circumstance that comes with it. Of course, fans will be glued to the TV during all the commercials, but there's also going to be some musical acts as well. Multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Demi Lovato is set to sing the national anthem prior to kickoff. At halftime, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be performing from Miami.