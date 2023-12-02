Who's Playing

Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Current Records: Carolina 1-10, Tampa Bay 4-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Buccaneers are heading back home. They will take on the Carolina Panthers at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

There was early excitement for Tampa Bay after they claimed the first score on Sunday, but it was Indianapolis who ended up claiming the real prize. The Buccaneers fell 27-20 to the Colts.

Mike Evans put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 70 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 17-10 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Titans.

Even though they lost, the Panthers were rock solid where kicking is concerned and finished the game having kicked 100% of their field goals. This was only their seventh loss (out of eight games) when the kicker is dialed in.

Tampa Bay bumped their record down to 4-7 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for Carolina, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-10.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Going forward, the Buccaneers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be the Panthers' 12th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-8-1 against the spread).

Tampa Bay beat Carolina 30-24 in their previous matchup back in January. One of the biggest obstacles trying to stand in the way of that victory was the Panthers' Sam Darnold, who threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns. Now that he won't be playing on Sunday, will it be that much easier for the Buccaneers to walk away with another win? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Tampa Bay is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Carolina, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 37 points.

Series History

Tampa Bay has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Carolina.