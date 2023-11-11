Who's Playing

Tennessee Titans @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Current Records: Tennessee 3-5, Tampa Bay 3-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Tennessee Titans will head out on the road to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans are hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Thursday, the Titans were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 20-16 to the Steelers.

Derrick Henry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They fell just short of the Texans by a score of 39-37. Considering how many points were scored, both coaches might be spending a little more time focusing on defense before their next games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Baker Mayfield, who threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns. Rachaad White was another key contributor, gaining 119 total yards and two touchdowns.

The losses dropped both teams to an identical 3-5.

Not only did the Titans and the Buccaneers lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, the matchup is expected to be close, with the Buccaneers going off as just a 1-point favorite. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Odds

Tampa Bay is a slight 1-point favorite against Tennessee, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 38.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee has won both of the games they've played against Tampa Bay in the last 8 years.