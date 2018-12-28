How to watch Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Buccaneers vs. Falcons football game
Who's Playing
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home) vs. Atlanta Falcons (away)
Current records: Tampa Bay 5-10; Atlanta 6-9
What to Know
After two games on the road, Tampa Bay is heading back home. They will square off against Atlanta at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Tampa Bay stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
Tampa Bay's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last week. They fell to Dallas 20-27. Mike Evans put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught 6 passes for 90 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, Atlanta received the perfect holiday gift last Sunday. They came out on top against Carolina by a score of 24-10. That result was just more of the same for Atlanta, who also won the last time these teams played.
The match is expected to be a close one, with Tampa Bay going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 6-7-2 against the spread.
Atlanta's victory lifted them to 6-9 while Tampa Bay's loss dropped them down to 5-10. In Atlanta's victory, Mohamed Sanu caught 5 passes for 81 yards and 1 touchdown and Matt Ryan passed for 239 yards and 3 touchdowns. We'll see if Tampa Bay have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Buccaneers are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Falcons.
This season, Tampa Bay are 5-7-3 against the spread. As for Atlanta, they are 5-10-0 against the spread
Over/Under: 50.5
Series History
Atlanta have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Tampa Bay.
- 2018 - Atlanta Falcons 34 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29
- 2017 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21 vs. Atlanta Falcons 24
- 2017 - Atlanta Falcons 34 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20
- 2016 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28 vs. Atlanta Falcons 43
- 2016 - Atlanta Falcons 24 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31
- 2015 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23 vs. Atlanta Falcons 19
- 2015 - Atlanta Falcons 20 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23
