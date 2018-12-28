How to watch Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home) vs. Atlanta Falcons (away)

Current records: Tampa Bay 5-10; Atlanta 6-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, Tampa Bay is heading back home. They will square off against Atlanta at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Tampa Bay stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

Tampa Bay's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last week. They fell to Dallas 20-27. Mike Evans put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught 6 passes for 90 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, Atlanta received the perfect holiday gift last Sunday. They came out on top against Carolina by a score of 24-10. That result was just more of the same for Atlanta, who also won the last time these teams played.

The match is expected to be a close one, with Tampa Bay going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 6-7-2 against the spread.

Atlanta's victory lifted them to 6-9 while Tampa Bay's loss dropped them down to 5-10. In Atlanta's victory, Mohamed Sanu caught 5 passes for 81 yards and 1 touchdown and Matt Ryan passed for 239 yards and 3 touchdowns. We'll see if Tampa Bay have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida

Raymond James Stadium, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Buccaneers are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Falcons.

This season, Tampa Bay are 5-7-3 against the spread. As for Atlanta, they are 5-10-0 against the spread

Over/Under: 50.5

Series History

Atlanta have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Tampa Bay.