How to watch Tampa Bay vs. Carolina: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers football game
Who's Playing
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home) vs. Carolina Panthers (away)
Current records: Tampa Bay 4-7; Carolina 6-5
What to Know
Tampa Bay is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.73 points per game before their next match. They will take on Carolina at home at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Tampa Bay picked up 420 yards, Carolina 489).
Tampa Bay's four-game streak of losses has finally come to an end. They had enough points to win and then some against San Francisco last week, taking their matchup 27-9. Jameis Winston, who passed for 312 yards and 2 touchdowns, was a major factor in Tampa Bay's success.
Carolina's rough patch got a bit bumpier as this was their three loss in a row. They fell just short of Seattle by a score of 30-27. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Carolina had been the slight favorite coming in.
Tampa Bay's victory lifted them to 4-7 while Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 6-5. Carolina's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Tampa Bay defensive front that amassed four sacks against San Francisco, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Panthers are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Buccaneers.
This season, Tampa Bay is 4-6-1 against the spread. As for Carolina, they are 5-6-0 against the spread
Series History
Carolina has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Tampa Bay.
- 2018 - Carolina Panthers 42 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28
- 2017 - Carolina Panthers 22 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19
- 2017 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 vs. Carolina Panthers 17
- 2016 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17 vs. Carolina Panthers 16
- 2016 - Carolina Panthers 14 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17
- 2015 - Carolina Panthers 38 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10
- 2015 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23 vs. Carolina Panthers 37
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
QB Rankings: Russell, Luck deserve love
Ranking every quarterback in the NFL 1-32 before Week 13 of the NFL season
-
Race for 2019 NFL Draft No. 1 pick
San Francisco might be one of the NFL's worst teams right now, but they can bounce back quickly...
-
Draft: 5 to watch in title games
These prospects have big opportunities to showcase their array of skills against top compe...
-
Cowboys vs. Saints odds, picks, TNF bets
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Drew Brees and the Saints
-
Tips: Chiefs or Rams, who to trust?
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 13 slate
-
Week 13 picks: Chiefs throttle Raiders
Best bets include the Chiefs destroying the Raiders and the Saints winning big over the Co...