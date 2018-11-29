How to watch Tampa Bay vs. Carolina: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home) vs. Carolina Panthers (away)

Current records: Tampa Bay 4-7; Carolina 6-5

What to Know

Tampa Bay is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.73 points per game before their next match. They will take on Carolina at home at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Tampa Bay picked up 420 yards, Carolina 489).

Tampa Bay's four-game streak of losses has finally come to an end. They had enough points to win and then some against San Francisco last week, taking their matchup 27-9. Jameis Winston, who passed for 312 yards and 2 touchdowns, was a major factor in Tampa Bay's success.

Carolina's rough patch got a bit bumpier as this was their three loss in a row. They fell just short of Seattle by a score of 30-27. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Carolina had been the slight favorite coming in.

Tampa Bay's victory lifted them to 4-7 while Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 6-5. Carolina's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Tampa Bay defensive front that amassed four sacks against San Francisco, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida

Raymond James Stadium, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Panthers are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Buccaneers.

This season, Tampa Bay is 4-6-1 against the spread. As for Carolina, they are 5-6-0 against the spread

Series History

Carolina has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Tampa Bay.