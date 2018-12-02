How to watch Tampa Bay vs. Carolina: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home) vs. Carolina Panthers (away)

Current records: Tampa Bay 4-7-1; Carolina 6-5-1

What to Know

Tampa Bay are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.73 points per game before their next matchup. They will be playing at home against Carolina at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. With a combined 909 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.

There's no place like home for Tampa Bay, bouncing back after a tough loss on the road. They took down San Francisco 27-9. Jameis Winston was the offensive standout of the game for Tampa Bay, as he passed for 312 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Carolina as they fell 27-30 to Seattle last week. The match was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Carolina had been the slight favorite coming in.

When the two teams last met, Tampa Bay came up short against Carolina, falling 28-42. Maybe Tampa Bay will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida

Raymond James Stadium, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $69.46

Prediction

The Panthers are a solid 3 point favorite against the Buccaneers.

This season, Tampa Bay are 4-6-1 against the spread. As for Carolina, they are 5-6-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 3.5 point favorite.

Series History

Carolina have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Tampa Bay.