How to watch Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Buccaneers vs. Eagles football game
Who's Playing
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (away)
Last season records: Tampa Bay 5-11-1; Philadelphia 16-3
What to Know
On Sunday Philadelphia takes on Tampa Bay at 1:00 p.m. Philadelphia is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
Philadelphia took care of business in their home opener. They snuck past Atlanta with a 18-12 win. Jay Ajayi was the offensive standout of the match for Philadelphia, as he rushed for 62 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Tampa Bay had to kick off their season on the road last week, but they showed no ill effects. They took their contest against New Orleans 48-40. That result is just more of the same for Tampa Bay, who also won the last time these teams played.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Tampa Bay's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Philadelphia defensive front that amassed 4 sacks against Atlanta, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Eagles are a solid 3 point favorite against the Buccaneers.
Last season, Tampa Bay was 6-9-1 against the spread. As for Philadelphia, they were 13-6-0 against the spread
Series History
Tampa Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Philadelphia Eagles 17 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 45
