How to watch Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (away)

Last season records: Tampa Bay 5-11-1; Philadelphia 16-3

What to Know

On Sunday Philadelphia takes on Tampa Bay at 1:00 p.m. Philadelphia is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

Philadelphia took care of business in their home opener. They snuck past Atlanta with a 18-12 win. Jay Ajayi was the offensive standout of the match for Philadelphia, as he rushed for 62 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay had to kick off their season on the road last week, but they showed no ill effects. They took their contest against New Orleans 48-40. That result is just more of the same for Tampa Bay, who also won the last time these teams played.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Tampa Bay's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Philadelphia defensive front that amassed 4 sacks against Atlanta, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida

Raymond James Stadium, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Eagles are a solid 3 point favorite against the Buccaneers.

Last season, Tampa Bay was 6-9-1 against the spread. As for Philadelphia, they were 13-6-0 against the spread

Series History

Tampa Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.