How to watch Tampa Bay vs. Washington: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Buccaneers vs. Redskins football game
Who's Playing
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home) vs. Washington Redskins (away)
Current records: Tampa Bay 3-5; Washington 5-3
What to Know
Washington will square off against Tampa Bay at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
After a string of three wins, Washington's good fortune finally ran out last Sunday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 14-38 punch to the gut against Atlanta. A silver lining for Washington was the play of Alex Smith, who passed for 306 yards and 1 touchdown. If you haven't heard Smith's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past eight games.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but Tampa Bay had to settle for a 28-42 loss against Carolina. This makes it the second loss in a row for Tampa Bay.
The last time the two teams met, Washington won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Tampa Bay 31-30. The rematch might be a little tougher for Washington since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Buccaneers are a solid 3 point favorite against the Redskins.
This season, Tampa Bay are 3-5-0 against the spread. As for Washington, they are 5-3-0 against the spread
Series History
Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Washington Redskins 31 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30
