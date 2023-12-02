Who's Playing

Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans

Current Records: Indianapolis 6-5, Tennessee 4-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

What to Know

The Titans will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Tennessee's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Sunday. They came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 17-10. The win was just what Tennessee needed coming off of a 34-14 defeat in their prior contest.

The Titans can attribute much of their success to Derrick Henry, who rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

The team's defense also helped out by holding the Panthers to a paltry 258 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to the Titans' ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid the passer out four times before it was all said and done. Denico Autry was particularly dangerous to the passing game, picking up two sacks himself.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis entered their tilt with Tampa Bay with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Colts walked away with a 27-20 victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Jonathan Taylor was the offensive standout of the contest as he rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Michael Pittman Jr. did his part to keep the secondary busy, picking up 107 receiving yards.

The losses dropped Tennessee to 4-7.

The Titans and the Colts pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, the game is expected to be close, with the Colts going off as just a 1-point favorite. Bettors picking the Titans against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Indianapolis is a slight 1-point favorite against Tennessee, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 42.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indianapolis.