Who's Playing

Seattle Seahawks @ Tennessee Titans

Current Records: Seattle 7-7, Tennessee 5-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

TV: CBS

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Titans will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Seattle Seahawks at 1:00 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium. The last three games the Titans have played have been within three points, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Tennessee fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Houston on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Texans by a score of 19-16. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Tennessee was the slight favorite coming in.

Even if they lost, the Titans' defense sure didn't make it easy: the Texans' QB was sacked four times before it was all said and done. Denico Autry was particularly dangerous to the passing game, picking up two sacks himself.

Meanwhile, Seattle's four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Monday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Eagles and snuck past 20-17.

The Seahawks' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Kenneth Walker III, who rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown.

The Seahawks were down by four with only one minute and 52 seconds left when they drove 92 yards for the winning score. Drew Lock hit Jaxon Smith-Njigba from 29 yards out and that was all she wrote.

Tennessee's defeat dropped their record down to 5-9. As for Seattle, the win got them back to even at 7-7.

Odds

Seattle is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Tennessee, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 41.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee has won both of the games they've played against Seattle in the last 6 years.