How to watch Tennessee vs. Houston: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Tennessee Titans (home) vs. Houston Texans (away)

Last season records: Tennessee 10-8; Houston 4-12

What to Know

On Sunday Tennessee take on Houston at 1:00 p.m. The game is expected to be a close one, with Tennessee going off at just a 2 point favorite.

It's always promising to start the season off with a win on the road. Unfortunately for Tennessee, that's not how things played out. They took a 20-27 hit to the loss column at the hands of Miami. Tennessee's defeat came about despite a quality game from Dion Lewis, who rushed for 75 yards and 1 touchdown.

Houston also just played their first game, also were on the road, and also didn't get the result they wanted. Last week, they came up short against New England, falling 27-20.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Texans are a slight 2 point favorite against the Titans.

Last season, Tennessee was 9-7-2 against the spread. As for Houston, they were 7-9-0 against the spread

Series History

Houston have won 4 out of their last 6 games against Tennessee.