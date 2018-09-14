How to watch Tennessee vs. Houston: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Titans vs. Texans football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee Titans (home) vs. Houston Texans (away)
Last season records: Tennessee 10-8; Houston 4-12
What to Know
On Sunday Tennessee take on Houston at 1:00 p.m. The game is expected to be a close one, with Tennessee going off at just a 2 point favorite.
It's always promising to start the season off with a win on the road. Unfortunately for Tennessee, that's not how things played out. They took a 20-27 hit to the loss column at the hands of Miami. Tennessee's defeat came about despite a quality game from Dion Lewis, who rushed for 75 yards and 1 touchdown.
Houston also just played their first game, also were on the road, and also didn't get the result they wanted. Last week, they came up short against New England, falling 27-20.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Texans are a slight 2 point favorite against the Titans.
Last season, Tennessee was 9-7-2 against the spread. As for Houston, they were 7-9-0 against the spread
Series History
Houston have won 4 out of their last 6 games against Tennessee.
- 2017 - Tennessee Titans 24 vs. Houston Texans 13
- 2017 - Houston Texans 57 vs. Tennessee Titans 14
- 2016 - Tennessee Titans 24 vs. Houston Texans 17
- 2016 - Houston Texans 27 vs. Tennessee Titans 20
- 2015 - Tennessee Titans 6 vs. Houston Texans 34
- 2015 - Houston Texans 20 vs. Tennessee Titans 6
