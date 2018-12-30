How to watch Tennessee vs. Indianapolis: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Tennessee Titans (home) vs. Indianapolis Colts (away)

Current records: Tennessee 8-6; Indianapolis 9-5

What to Know

Tennessee and Tennessee, who are both in the playoff hunt and need a victory to secure a berth, will square off on Sunday at Nissan Stadium at 8:20 p.m. They have a defense that allows only 18 points per game, so Indianapolis' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Tennessee received the perfect holiday gift last Saturday. They were able to grind out a solid win over Washington, winning 25-16. Tennessee's Derrick Henry was one of the most active players for the squad as he rushed for 84 yards and 1 touchdown on 21 carries.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by the Giants 28-27.

Tennessee are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Tennessee suffered a grim 10-38 defeat to Indianapolis when the two teams last met. Maybe Tennessee will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday at 8:20 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium, Tennessee TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $125.82

Prediction

The Colts are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Titans.

This season, Tennessee are 8-7-0 against the spread. As for Indianapolis, they are 7-7-1 against the spread

The line has drifted a bit towards the Colts, as the game opened with the Colts as a 3 point favorite.

Over/Under: 43.5

Series History

Indianapolis have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Tennessee.

2018 - Indianapolis Colts 38 vs. Tennessee Titans 10

2017 - Indianapolis Colts 16 vs. Tennessee Titans 20

2017 - Tennessee Titans 36 vs. Indianapolis Colts 22

2016 - Indianapolis Colts 24 vs. Tennessee Titans 17

2016 - Tennessee Titans 26 vs. Indianapolis Colts 34

2015 - Indianapolis Colts 30 vs. Tennessee Titans 24

2015 - Tennessee Titans 33 vs. Indianapolis Colts 35

Top Projected Fantasy Players

T.Y. Hilton: 11.4 points

Derrick Henry: 11.01 points

Eric Ebron: 7.8 points

Weather

The current forecast: broken clouds, with a temperature of 60 degrees.