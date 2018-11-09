How to watch Tennessee vs. New England: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Titans vs. Patriots football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee Titans (home) vs. New England Patriots (away)
Current records: Tennessee 4-4; New England 7-2
What to Know
After two weeks on the road, Tennessee is heading back home. They will square off against New England at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tennessee aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Tennessee have had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 28-14 victory over Dallas. Marcus Mariota was the offensive standout of the match for Tennessee, as he passed for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, New England might be getting used to good results now that the team has six wins in a row. They were able to grind out a solid win over Green Bay last-week game, winning 31-17.
Their wins bumped Tennessee to 4-4 and New England to 7-2. The Tennessee defense got after the quarterback against Dallas to the tune of five sacks, so New England's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Patriots are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Titans.
This season, Tennessee are 5-3-0 against the spread. As for New England, they are 5-2-2 against the spread
Series History
New England have won both of the games they've played against Tennessee in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - New England Patriots 35 vs. Tennessee Titans 14
- 2015 - New England Patriots 33 vs. Tennessee Titans 16
