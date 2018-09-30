How to watch Tennessee vs. Philadelphia: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Titans vs. Eagles football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee Titans (home) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (away)
Current records: Tennessee 2-1; Philadelphia 2-1
What to Know
Tennessee will take on Philadelphia at home at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tennessee aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
It was all tied up at the half for Tennessee and Jacksonville in their match last week, but Tennessee stepped up in the second half. Tennessee narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Jacksonville 9-6. The success made it back-to-back wins for Tennessee.
Philadelphia had a rough outing against Tampa Bay two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Philadelphia managed a somewhat close 20-16 victory over Indianapolis.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. In Philadelphia's win, Wendell Smallwood rushed for 56 yards and 1 touchdown and Carson Wentz passed for 255 yards and 1 touchdown. We'll see if Tennessee have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium, Tennessee
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Eagles are a solid 4 point favorite against the Titans.
This season, Tennessee are 2-1-0 against the spread. As for Philadelphia, they are 1-2-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
