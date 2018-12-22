How to watch Tennessee vs. Washington: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Titans vs. Redskins football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee Titans (home) vs. Washington Redskins (away)
Current records: Tennessee 8-6; Washington 7-7
What to Know
Tennessee will be home for the holidays to greet Washington on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Tennessee have a defense that allows only 18.14 points per game, so Washington's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Tennessee got themselves on the board against the Giants last week, but the Giants never followed suit. They captured a comfortable 17-0 win over the Giants. Winning may never get old, but they sure are getting used to it with three in a row now.
Meanwhile, Washington took an ego-bruising loss against the Giants two weeks ago, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last Sunday. Washington narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Jacksonville 16-13. The victory was a breath of fresh air for Washington as it put an end to their four-game losing streak.
They are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two for two ATS in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped they to 8-6 and Washington to 7-7. In their win, they relied heavily on Derrick Henry, who rushed for 170 yards and 2 touchdowns on 33 carries. Washington will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium, Tennessee
- TV: NFL Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $58.30
Prediction
The Titans are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Redskins.
This season, Tennessee are 8-6-0 against the spread. As for Washington, they are 8-6-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Titans as a 10 point favorite.
Over/Under: 37.5
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
