How to watch Texans vs. Bills: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Houston

Current Records: Buffalo 10-6; Houston 10-6

What to Know

The Houston Texans will duke it out with the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday at NRG Stadium at 4:35 p.m. ET. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Houston going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

Houston has to be hurting after a devastating 35-14 defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. No one had a big game offensively for the Texans, but they got one touchdown from RB Duke Johnson.

Meanwhile, Buffalo came up short against the New York Jets on Sunday, falling 13-6. QB Matt Barkley had a pretty forgettable game, throwing two interceptions and fumbling the ball once.

The losses put Houston at 10-6 and Buffalo at 10-6. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Texans are stumbling into the game with the fourth most passing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 280.7 on average. To make matters even worse for the Texans, the Bills enter the contest with only 15 passing touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the NFL. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Texans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bills, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

Houston and Buffalo both have one win in their last two games.