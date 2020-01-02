How to watch Texans vs. Bills: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Texans vs. Bills football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo @ Houston
Current Records: Buffalo 10-6; Houston 10-6
What to Know
The Houston Texans will duke it out with the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday at NRG Stadium at 4:35 p.m. ET. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Houston going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.
Houston has to be hurting after a devastating 35-14 defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. No one had a big game offensively for the Texans, but they got one touchdown from RB Duke Johnson.
Meanwhile, Buffalo came up short against the New York Jets on Sunday, falling 13-6. QB Matt Barkley had a pretty forgettable game, throwing two interceptions and fumbling the ball once.
The losses put Houston at 10-6 and Buffalo at 10-6. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Texans are stumbling into the game with the fourth most passing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 280.7 on average. To make matters even worse for the Texans, the Bills enter the contest with only 15 passing touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the NFL. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET
- Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Texans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bills, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: 42
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston and Buffalo both have one win in their last two games.
- Oct 14, 2018 - Houston 20 vs. Buffalo 13
- Dec 06, 2015 - Buffalo 30 vs. Houston 21
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Redskins ink Rivera to five-year deal
Ron Rivera is the new leading man in D.C.
-
2020 NFL Draft declarations tracker
There is potentially a lot of money on the line for some of college football's best players
-
Flag that could've changed NFC playoffs
The Seahawks coach has some interesting information on the pass interference no-call that could've...
-
Titans at Patriots: Predictions, more
Everything you need to know about New England's home playoff game against Tennessee
-
Belichick not focused on TB12's contract
Tom Brady is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020
-
New Hampshire legalizes sports betting
New Hampshire is one of two states in New England where sports gambling is legal
-
49ers beat Seahawks by inches in finale
The 49ers got off to a hot start and ended Russell Wilson's comeback attempt with a crucial...
-
Ravens beat Steelers with backups
The Ravens helped end the Steelers season while putting a bow on their record-setting regular...
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game