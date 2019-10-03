How to watch Texans vs. Falcons: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Texans vs. Falcons football game

Who's Playing

Houston (home) vs. Atlanta (away)

Current Records: Houston 2-2-0; Atlanta 1-3-0

What to Know

Houston has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Atlanta at NRG Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Houston is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The Texans were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 16-10 to Carolina. Atlanta came up short against Tennessee, falling 24-10. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Atlanta.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Houston enters the contest with 8 forced fumbles, good for best in the NFL. Less enviably, Atlanta are stumbling into the game with the most penalties in the league, having accrued 42 on the season. They might need some better self-discipline to get the job done.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas
  • TV: FOX
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Texans are a 5-point favorite against the Falcons.

Over/Under: 49

Series History

Atlanta won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.

  • Oct 04, 2015 - Atlanta 48 vs. Houston 21

