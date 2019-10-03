How to watch Texans vs. Falcons: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Texans vs. Falcons football game
Who's Playing
Houston (home) vs. Atlanta (away)
Current Records: Houston 2-2-0; Atlanta 1-3-0
What to Know
Houston has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Atlanta at NRG Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Houston is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
The Texans were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 16-10 to Carolina. Atlanta came up short against Tennessee, falling 24-10. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Atlanta.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Houston enters the contest with 8 forced fumbles, good for best in the NFL. Less enviably, Atlanta are stumbling into the game with the most penalties in the league, having accrued 42 on the season. They might need some better self-discipline to get the job done.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Texans are a 5-point favorite against the Falcons.
Over/Under: 49
Series History
Atlanta won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 04, 2015 - Atlanta 48 vs. Houston 21
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Diggs: There's 'truth' in trade rumors
The wide receiver opened up to the media Thursday amid reports of his displeasure in Minnesota
-
Watson recalls being Falcons ball boy
Watson will get to face the team that started it all for his football career
-
Jaguars go all in on Gardner Minshew
You want to a free fake mustache? Just buy Jaguars tickets
-
Rams vs. Seahawks odds, picks, top sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Seahawks vs. Rams game 10,000 times.
-
Giants not ruling out Saquon for Week 5
Saquon Barkley may be from another planet
-
Legendary expert shares Week 5 parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 5
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too