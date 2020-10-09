Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Houston

Current Records: Jacksonville 1-3; Houston 0-4

What to Know

The Houston Texans are 6-2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Texans and Jacksonville will face off in an AFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with four consecutive losses for Houston and three for Jacksonville.

Houston came up short against the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday, falling 31-23. Houston's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Deshaun Watson, who passed for two TDs and 300 yards on 33 attempts, and WR Will Fuller, who caught six passes for one TD and 108 yards. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Watson this season.

Special teams collected 11 points for the Texans. K Ka'imi Fairbairn delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars came up short against the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday, falling 33-25. Jacksonville's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR D.J. Chark, who caught eight passes for two TDs and 95 yards.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Aldrick Rosas delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

The Texans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 0-4 ATS, to cover the spread.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Texans are a solid 6-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Houston have won eight out of their last ten games against Jacksonville.