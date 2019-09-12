How to watch Texans vs. Jaguars: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Texans vs. Jaguars football game
Who's Playing
Houston (home) vs. Jacksonville (away)
Current Records: Houston 0-1-0; Jacksonville 0-1-0
Last Season Records: Houston 11-5-0; Jacksonville 5-11-0;
What to Know
Houston will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Jacksonville at 1 p.m. ET. These two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games (Houston picked up 448 yards, Jacksonville 431).
The Texans kicked off 2019 on the road and hit a couple of potholes. It was close but no cigar for the Texans as they fell 28-30 to New Orleans last week. QB Deshaun Watson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 268 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Jacksonville couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They fell to Kansas City 26-40. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Jacksonville of the 14-30 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Oct. 7 of last year.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: Houston was third in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only eight. As for the Jaguars, they ranked second in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, closing the year allowing only 17 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Texans are a big 8.5 point favorite against the Jaguars.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Houston have won six out of their last eight games against Jacksonville.
- Dec 30, 2018 - Houston 20 vs. Jacksonville 3
- Oct 21, 2018 - Jacksonville 7 vs. Houston 20
- Dec 17, 2017 - Jacksonville 45 vs. Houston 7
- Sep 10, 2017 - Houston 7 vs. Jacksonville 29
- Dec 18, 2016 - Houston 21 vs. Jacksonville 20
- Nov 13, 2016 - Jacksonville 21 vs. Houston 24
- Jan 03, 2016 - Houston 30 vs. Jacksonville 6
- Oct 18, 2015 - Jacksonville 20 vs. Houston 31
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 2 picks: Steelers, Browns up, down
The Browns and Steelers both lost their openers, and only one will get on track in Week 2
-
Hall of Fame's 2020 Modern-Era nominees
The Hall of Fame's centennial class will feature some pretty prominent players
-
HOF candidates for expanded 2020 class
Who will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 20-member class of 2020? We predict the field
-
Belichick unsure what 'Patriot Way' is
"Yeah, I don't know that I've ever used that term," Belichick said
-
How to watch, stream Bucs vs. Panthers
Everything you need to know to catch the first game of Week 2
-
Redskins' Guice has surgery on meniscus
The former LSU star has suffered two knee injuries in three career NFL games