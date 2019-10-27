How to watch Texans vs. Raiders: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Houston (home) vs. Oakland (away)

Current Records: Houston 4-3; Oakland 3-3

What to Know

Oakland will take on Houston at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. These two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games (Oakland picked up 484 yards, Houston 408).

The Raiders scored first but ultimately less than Green Bay in their contest last week. The Raiders took a hard 42-24 fall against Green Bay. A silver lining for Oakland was the play of TE Darren Waller, who caught seven passes for 126 yards and two TDs.

Meanwhile, if Houston was expecting to get some payback for the 21-7 defeat against Indianapolis the last time they met in January, then they were left disappointed. It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Texans had to settle for a 30-23 loss against Indianapolis.

The Raiders are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 3-3 against the spread.

The teams both will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Texans are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Raiders.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Houston and Oakland both have one win in their last two games.