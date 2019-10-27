How to watch Texans vs. Raiders: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Texans vs. Raiders football game
Who's Playing
Houston (home) vs. Oakland (away)
Current Records: Houston 4-3; Oakland 3-3
What to Know
Oakland will take on Houston at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. These two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games (Oakland picked up 484 yards, Houston 408).
The Raiders scored first but ultimately less than Green Bay in their contest last week. The Raiders took a hard 42-24 fall against Green Bay. A silver lining for Oakland was the play of TE Darren Waller, who caught seven passes for 126 yards and two TDs.
Meanwhile, if Houston was expecting to get some payback for the 21-7 defeat against Indianapolis the last time they met in January, then they were left disappointed. It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Texans had to settle for a 30-23 loss against Indianapolis.
The Raiders are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 3-3 against the spread.
The teams both will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $60.00
Odds
The Texans are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Raiders.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Houston and Oakland both have one win in their last two games.
- Jan 07, 2017 - Houston 27 vs. Oakland 14
- Nov 21, 2016 - Oakland 27 vs. Houston 20
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
NFL DFS: Picks, Week 8 lineups, strategy
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Expert picks for every Week 8 game
The NFL is back for Week 8, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single...
-
Injuries: Mahomes, Ryan among those out
Find out everything you need to know about the final injury reports for everyone playing in...
-
Ryan out, Schaub to start vs. Seahawks
Ryan suffered a sprained ankle in last week's loss to the Rams
-
Jets cut Osemele after uncleared surgery
Osemele and the Jets disagreed about whether he needed surgery on his injured shoulder
-
Drew Brees set to return vs. Cardinals
Brees has been out since Week 2 with a torn ligament in his thumb
-
Redskins at Vikings key takeaways
Dwayne Haskins saw live game action for the second time, but the Vikings defense stood strong
-
Patriots at Jets: Live updates
The Patriots recorded their second shutout of the 2019 season