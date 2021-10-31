Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Houston

Current Records: Los Angeles 6-1; Houston 1-6

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams will head out on the road to face off against the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at NRG Stadium. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a win while Houston will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Rams beat the Detroit Lions 28-19 last week. Los Angeles' WR Cooper Kupp did his thing and caught ten passes for two TDs and 156 yards.

Meanwhile, Houston was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 31-5 punch to the gut against the Arizona Cardinals. QB Davis Mills had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with only 4.22 yards per passing attempt.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 16-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Rams' victory brought them up to 6-1 while the Texans' defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 1-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles ranks third in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only seven on the season. Less enviably, Houston is worst in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 12 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against Houston.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.09

Odds

The Rams are a big 16-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 15-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.