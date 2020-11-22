Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Washington

Current Records: Cincinnati 2-6-1; Washington 2-7

What to Know

The Washington Football Team will square off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at FedEx Field. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It was close but no cigar for Washington as they fell 30-27 to the Detroit Lions last week. Washington's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Antonio Gibson, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the evening started off rough for Cincinnati last week, and it ended that way, too. Their painful 36-10 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers might stick with them for a while. The Bengals were down 29-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Cincinnati, but they got one touchdown from QB Joe Burrow.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Washington going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. Now might not be the best time to take Washington against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Washington is now 2-7 while Cincinnati sits at 2-6-1. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Washington enters the matchup with only 215.9 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for second best in the NFL. Less enviably, Cincinnati is third worst in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, with 21 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $56.13

Odds

The Football Team are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Football Team as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cincinnati and Washington tied in their last contest.