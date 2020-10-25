Who's Playing

Dallas @ Washington

Current Records: Dallas 2-4; Washington 1-5

What to Know

The Washington Football Team are 1-7 against the Dallas Cowboys since September of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. Washington and Dallas will face off in an NFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at FedEx Field. Washington staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.

It could have gone either way late during winning time for Washington or the New York Giants last week, but it was New York snatching the 20-19 victory. No one had a standout game offensively for Washington, but they got scores from WR Cam Sims and TE Logan Thomas. QB Kyle Allen ended up with a passer rating of 140.80.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 38-10 punch to the gut against the Arizona Cardinals last Monday. Dallas was down 28-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Andy Dalton had a pretty forgettable game, throwing two interceptions with only 4.93 yards per passing attempt.

This next game is expected to be close, with Washington going off at just a 1-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The losses put Washington at 1-5 and Dallas at 2-4. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Washington is stumbling into the contest with the third fewest yards per game in the league, having accrued only 301.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Washington, the Cowboys come into the matchup boasting the most yards per game per game in the NFL at 509.5.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $154.43

Odds

The Football Team are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cowboys as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas have won eight out of their last ten games against Washington.