How to watch Titans vs. Bills: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Titans vs. Bills football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee (home) vs. Buffalo (away)
Current Records: Tennessee 2-2-0; Buffalo 3-1-0
What to Know
After two games on the road, Tennessee is heading back home. They will take on Buffalo at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Tennessee has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Last week, the Titans had a touchdown and change to spare in a 24-10 victory over Atlanta. QB Marcus Mariota earned his paycheck as he passed for 227 yards and three touchdowns. Mariota ended up with a passer rating of 129.70.
Meanwhile, if Buffalo was expecting to get some payback for the 24-12 loss against New England the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Buffalo was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 16-10 to New England. Buffalo's defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.
Tennessee's win lifted them to 2-2 while Buffalo's loss dropped them down to 3-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tennessee has yet to throw a single interception. But the Bills enter the game having picked the ball five times, good for second in the the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Titans are a 3-point favorite against the Bills.
Over/Under: 38
Series History
Buffalo have won both of the games they've played against Tennessee in the last five years.
- Oct 07, 2018 - Buffalo 13 vs. Tennessee 12
- Oct 11, 2015 - Buffalo 14 vs. Tennessee 13
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Diggs: There's 'truth' in trade rumors
The wide receiver opened up to the media Thursday amid reports of his displeasure in Minnesota
-
Watson recalls being Falcons ball boy
Watson will get to face the team that started it all for his football career
-
Jaguars go all in on Gardner Minshew
You want to a free fake mustache? Just buy Jaguars tickets
-
Rams vs. Seahawks odds, picks, top sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Seahawks vs. Rams game 10,000 times.
-
Giants not ruling out Saquon for Week 5
Saquon Barkley may be from another planet
-
Legendary expert shares Week 5 parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 5
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too