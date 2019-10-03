How to watch Titans vs. Bills: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Titans vs. Bills football game

Who's Playing

Tennessee (home) vs. Buffalo (away)

Current Records: Tennessee 2-2-0; Buffalo 3-1-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, Tennessee is heading back home. They will take on Buffalo at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Tennessee has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Last week, the Titans had a touchdown and change to spare in a 24-10 victory over Atlanta. QB Marcus Mariota earned his paycheck as he passed for 227 yards and three touchdowns. Mariota ended up with a passer rating of 129.70.

Meanwhile, if Buffalo was expecting to get some payback for the 24-12 loss against New England the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Buffalo was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 16-10 to New England. Buffalo's defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Tennessee's win lifted them to 2-2 while Buffalo's loss dropped them down to 3-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tennessee has yet to throw a single interception. But the Bills enter the game having picked the ball five times, good for second in the the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: CBS
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Titans are a 3-point favorite against the Bills.

Over/Under: 38

Series History

Buffalo have won both of the games they've played against Tennessee in the last five years.

  • Oct 07, 2018 - Buffalo 13 vs. Tennessee 12
  • Oct 11, 2015 - Buffalo 14 vs. Tennessee 13

