Who's Playing

Denver @ Tennessee

Current Records: Denver 3-5; Tennessee 5-3

What to Know

The Denver Broncos watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at Nissan Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (the Broncos 16.5, Tennessee 19.75), so any points scored will be well earned.

After constant struggles on the road, Denver has finally found some success away from home. They got past the Jacksonville Jaguars with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 21-17. No one had a standout game offensively for Denver, but they got scores from RB Melvin Gordon, WR Jerry Jeudy, and RB Latavius Murray. QB Russell Wilson ended up with a passer rating of 134.90.

Meanwhile, Tennessee fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Kansas City Chiefs last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 20-17. Tennessee's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Derrick Henry, who rushed for two TDs and 115 yards on 17 carries. Henry's longest run was for 56 yards in the second quarter.

Denver is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Broncos' win brought them up to 3-5 while the Titans' loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 5-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver comes into the game boasting the fewest touchdowns allowed in the NFL at nine. As for Tennessee, they rank first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only two on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Titans are a 3-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tennessee have won two out of their last three games against Denver.