How to watch Titans vs. Chargers: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Titans vs. Chargers football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee (home) vs. L.A. Chargers (away)
Current Records: Tennessee 2-4-0; L.A. Chargers 2-4-0
What to Know
Tennessee lost both of their matches to the Chargers last season, on scores of 43-35 and 20-19, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. They will face off against one another at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (Tennessee 15.33, the Chargers 19.67), so any points scored will be well earned.
Last week, the Titans lost to Denver by a decisive 16 to nothing margin. RB Derrick Henry had a pretty forgettable game: he rushed for 28 yards on 15 carries.
Meanwhile, the Chargers were the 33-30 winners over Pittsburgh when they last met December of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. The Chargers came up short against Pittsburgh, falling 24-17. The Chargers were down by 24 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
This next contest is expected to be close, with the Titans going off at just a 2-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 0-3 against the spread when favored.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Titans are a slight 2-point favorite against the Chargers.
Over/Under: 40
Series History
L.A. Chargers have won both of the games they've played against Tennessee in the last five years.
- Oct 21, 2018 - L.A. Chargers 20 vs. Tennessee 19
- Nov 06, 2016 - L.A. Chargers 43 vs. Tennessee 35
