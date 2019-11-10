How to watch Titans vs. Chiefs: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Titans vs. Chiefs football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee (home) vs. Kansas City (away)
Current Records: Tennessee 4-5; Kansas City 6-3
What to Know
The Kansas City Chiefs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head back out on the road. They will square off against the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Kansas City doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.
It was all tied up at the half for the Chiefs and the Minnesota Vikings last week, but the Chiefs stepped up in the second half. The Chiefs came out on top in a nail-biter against Minnesota, sneaking past 26-23. Among those leading the charge for the Chiefs was RB Damien Williams, who rushed for 125 yards and one TD on 12 carries. This was the first time Williams has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.
Meanwhile, Tennessee came up short against the Carolina Panthers, falling 30-20. RB Derrick Henry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 63 yards and one TD on 13 carries.
Kansas City is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-1 ATS in away games but only 4-4-1 all in all.
When the teams last met two seasons ago, the Chiefs and Tennessee were almost perfectly matched up, but the Chiefs suffered an agonizing 22-21 loss. Can Kansas City avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $89.00
Odds
The Chiefs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Titans.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Tennessee have won both of the games they've played against Kansas City in the last five years.
- Jan 06, 2018 - Tennessee 22 vs. Kansas City 21
- Dec 18, 2016 - Tennessee 19 vs. Kansas City 17
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Fantasy Football live blog for Week 10
Here's who you should start in Week 10 of the fantasy season
-
Bezos interested in owning NFL team
The owner of Amazon and the Washington Post could be the next person to join the NFL's ownership...
-
Dolphins tried Jones deal before Minkah
Fitzpatrick bristled at the idea of being the Patrick Chung of Brian Flores' Miami defense
-
Jets front office split before Gase hire
Gase had a key advocate in then-GM Mike Mccagnan, who was let go with other key staff months...
-
Kitchens had Browns doubters when hired
Kitchens has struggled in his first year with the head job in Cleveland
-
Panthers hesitant on Cam deal pre-injury
David Tepper had put the quarterback position under review after purchasing the team in 2018
-
Raiders defeat Chargers: Key Takeaways
Jacobs is the favorite for Rookie of the Year and it's easy to see why after helping Oakland...
-
Giants vs. Cowboys live updates
Cowboys fall behind 12-3, but regroup to roll past Giants on 'Monday Night Football'