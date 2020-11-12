Who's Playing

Indianapolis @ Tennessee

Current Records: Indianapolis 5-3; Tennessee 6-2

What to Know

The Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts are set to square off in an AFC South matchup at 8:20 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Nissan Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Indianapolis winning the first 19-17 on the road and the Titans taking the second 31-17.

Tennessee was able to grind out a solid victory over the Chicago Bears this past Sunday, winning 24-17. No one had a standout game offensively for Tennessee, but they got scores from FS Desmond King, TE Jonnu Smith, and WR A.J. Brown. QB Ryan Tannehill ended up with a passer rating of 142.20.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis entered their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Indianapolis took a 24-10 hit to the loss column. QB Philip Rivers had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception with only 5.28 yards per passing attempt.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Titans going off at just a 1-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

Tennessee's win brought them up to 6-2 while the Colts' loss pulled them down to 5-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Tennessee enters the contest with only three thrown interceptions, good for fourth best in the league. But Indianapolis enters the matchup having picked the ball off 11 times, good for first in the NFL. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $68.31

Odds

The Titans are a slight 1-point favorite against the Colts, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Titans slightly, as the game opened with the Titans as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indianapolis have won seven out of their last ten games against Tennessee.