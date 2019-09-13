How to watch Titans vs. Colts: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Tennessee (home) vs. Indianapolis (away)

Current Records: Tennessee 1-0-0; Indianapolis 0-1-0

Last Season Records: Tennessee 9-7-0; Indianapolis 10-6-0;

What to Know

Tennessee will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Indianapolis at 1 p.m. ET. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Tennessee has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

The Titans had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They took their matchup against Cleveland last week by a conclusive 43-13 score. RB Derrick Henry was the offensive standout of the game for Tennessee, as he picked up 84 yards on the ground on 19 carries and caught 1 pass for 75 yards.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the Chargers 24-30. Indianapolis was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as the Chargers apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat the last time these teams played, back in Sept. of 2016.

Tennessee's win lifted them to 1-0 while Indianapolis' loss dropped them down to 0-1. A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Colts were third in passing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 21. As for the Titans, they ranked second in the NFL in touchdowns allowed, closing the year allowing only 30 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Titans are a solid 3 point favorite against the Colts.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Indianapolis have won six out of their last eight games against Tennessee.