Who's Playing

Miami @ Tennessee

Current Records: Miami 8-7; Tennessee 10-5

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 2 at Nissan Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The stars were brightly shining for the Dolphins in a 20-3 win over the New Orleans Saints this past Monday. Miami's WR Jaylen Waddle filled up the stat sheet, catching ten passes for one TD and 92 yards.

Miami's defense was a presence as well, holding New Orleans to a paltry 164 yards. The defense embarrassed New Orleans' offensive line to sack QB Ian Book eight times for a total loss of 54 yards. The heavy lifting was done by DE Emmanuel Ogbah and OLB Jerome Baker, who each racked up two sacks.

Meanwhile, Tennessee ultimately received the gift of a 20-17 victory from a begrudging San Francisco squad last week. Tennessee's WR A.J. Brown was one of the most active players for the team, catching 11 passes for one TD and 145 yards.

The Dolphins are now 8-7 while the Titans sit at 10-5. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical contest.

Miami is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Miami, who are 7-6-1 against the spread.

Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Dolphins come into the game boasting the most sacks in the NFL at 45. As for the Titans, they enter the matchup with only 86.7 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Titans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami have won three out of their last four games against Tennessee.