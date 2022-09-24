Who's Playing

Detroit @ Minnesota

Current Records: Detroit 1-1; Minnesota 1-1

What to Know

The Detroit Lions have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Detroit and the Minnesota Vikings will face off in an NFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Minnesota winning the first 19-17 at home and the Lions taking the second 29-27.

Detroit was able to grind out a solid victory over the Washington Commanders this past Sunday, winning 36-27. Detroit's WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was on fire, catching nine passes for two TDs and 116 yards. St. Brown's longest run was for 58 yards in the third quarter.

Detroit's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Washington's offensive line to sack QB Carson Wentz five times for a total loss of 29 yards. Leading the way was DE Aidan Hutchinson and his three sacks. Those were the first sacks for Hutchinson.

Meanwhile, the game between the Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles this past Monday was not a total blowout, but with Minnesota falling 24-7 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. QB Kirk Cousins had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions with only 4.8 yards per passing attempt.

Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 6. They hadn't treated fans well this season, but they at least enjoy a 2-0 record against the spread.

Detroit came out on top in a nail-biter against Minnesota when the two teams previously met in December of last year, sneaking past 29-27. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Lions since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a solid 6-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota have won ten out of their last 14 games against Detroit.