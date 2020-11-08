Who's Playing

Detroit @ Minnesota

Current Records: Detroit 3-4; Minnesota 2-5

What to Know

The Detroit Lions haven't won a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings since Oct. 1 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Lions and Minnesota will face off in an NFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota will be strutting in after a victory while Detroit will be stumbling in from a loss.

The game between Detroit and the Indianapolis Colts last week was not a total blowout, but with Detroit falling 41-21 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the defeat, Detroit had strong showings from QB Matthew Stafford, who passed for three TDs and 336 yards on 42 attempts, and WR Marvin Jones, who snatched two receiving TDs. Stafford ended up with a passer rating of 143.20.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 28-22 last week. RB Dalvin Cook went supernova for Minnesota as he rushed for three TDs and 163 yards on 30 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. One of the most thrilling moments was Cook's 50-yard TD reception down the left side of the field in the third quarter. Cook's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 4. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Detroit's loss took them down to 3-4 while Minnesota's win pulled them up to 2-5. Allowing an average of 30.57 points per game, Minnesota hadn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $79.00

Odds

The Vikings are a 4-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota have won seven out of their last ten games against Detroit.