Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Minnesota

Last Season Records: Minnesota 8-9; Green Bay 13-4

What to Know

The Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings will face off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 11 at U.S. Bank Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Green Bay is coming off of a 13-4 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers 13-10. On the other hand, Minnesota missed the playoffs altogether last season and is looking forward to a clean start.

A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Packers threw only seven interceptions last season, the first among all teams in the league. The Vikings were completely their equal: they threw only seven interceptions last year, too. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Packers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota have won seven out of their last 14 games against Green Bay.