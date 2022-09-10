Who's Playing
Green Bay @ Minnesota
Last Season Records: Minnesota 8-9; Green Bay 13-4
What to Know
The Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings will face off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 11 at U.S. Bank Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Green Bay is coming off of a 13-4 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers 13-10. On the other hand, Minnesota missed the playoffs altogether last season and is looking forward to a clean start.
A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Packers threw only seven interceptions last season, the first among all teams in the league. The Vikings were completely their equal: they threw only seven interceptions last year, too. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Packers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Minnesota have won seven out of their last 14 games against Green Bay.
- Jan 02, 2022 - Green Bay 37 vs. Minnesota 10
- Nov 21, 2021 - Minnesota 34 vs. Green Bay 31
- Nov 01, 2020 - Minnesota 28 vs. Green Bay 22
- Sep 13, 2020 - Green Bay 43 vs. Minnesota 34
- Dec 23, 2019 - Green Bay 23 vs. Minnesota 10
- Sep 15, 2019 - Green Bay 21 vs. Minnesota 16
- Nov 25, 2018 - Minnesota 24 vs. Green Bay 17
- Sep 16, 2018 - Minnesota 29 vs. Green Bay 29
- Dec 23, 2017 - Minnesota 16 vs. Green Bay 0
- Oct 15, 2017 - Minnesota 23 vs. Green Bay 10
- Dec 24, 2016 - Green Bay 38 vs. Minnesota 25
- Sep 18, 2016 - Minnesota 17 vs. Green Bay 14
- Jan 03, 2016 - Minnesota 20 vs. Green Bay 13
- Nov 22, 2015 - Green Bay 30 vs. Minnesota 13