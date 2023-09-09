Who's Playing

Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders

Current Records: Arizona 0-0, Washington 0-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

What to Know

The Washington Commanders will be playing in front of their home fans against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field.

This game could come down to interceptions, as neither team did well in that area last year. The Commanders were ranked 27th overall, with 16 over the course of the season. The Cardinals, meanwhile, were ranked 28th with 17.

Looking back to last season, Washington wound up perfectly balanced, finishing 8-8-1. On the other hand, the Cardinals finished with a dismal 4-13 record.

Looking ahead, the Commanders shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by seven points. They finished last season with an 8-9 record against the spread.

Washington ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 4-3-1 when favored last season. Commanders fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every matchup netted those bettors $1,126.72. Sadly, the Cardinals will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 3-11 as such last year.

Odds

Washington is a solid 7-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 38 points.

Series History

Washington and Arizona both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.