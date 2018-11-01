How to watch Washington vs. Atlanta: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Washington Redskins (home) vs. Atlanta Falcons (away)

Current records: Washington 5-2; Atlanta 3-4

What to Know

Atlanta have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They hope to keep the momentum going despite having enjoyed some extra time before their next matchup against Washington at 2:00 p.m. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

It was a close one, but two weeks ago Atlanta sidestepped the Giants for a 23-20 win. Matt Ryan was the offensive standout of the match for Atlanta, as he passed for 379 yards and 1 touchdown. If you haven't heard Ryan's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past six games.

Meanwhile, Washington brought a two-game winning streak into their game against the Giants last Sunday; they left with a three-game streak. Washington walked away with a 20-13 victory over the Giants. 20 seems to be a good number for Washington as the squad scooped up a victory with the same point total in their game two weeks ago against Dallas.

Their wins bumped Washington to 5-2 and Atlanta to 3-4. Atlanta's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Washington defensive front that amassed seven sacks against the Giants, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday at 2:00 PM ET Where: FedEx Field, Maryland

FedEx Field, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Redskins are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Falcons.

This season, Washington are 5-2-0 against the spread. As for Atlanta, they are 2-5-0 against the spread

Series History

Atlanta won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.