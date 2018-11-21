How to watch Washington Redskins vs. Dallas Cowboys: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Cowboys could tie for the NFC East lead with a win on Thursday
Who's Playing
Dallas Cowboys (home) vs. Washington Redskins (away)
Current records: Dallas (5-5), Washington(6-4)
What to Know
Everything is coming up Cowboys for the time being. The team is on a two-game winning streak and well within striking distance of the NFC East lead just weeks after nearly everyone was calling for Jason Garrett's head. The trade for Amari Cooper has paid off for the time being, and the Cowboys can knock the Redskins to 6-5 on the season while bumping themselves up to 6-5. Someone has to win the East, and now the Cowboys are thinking "why not us?"
Meanwhile, the Redskins are dealing with the loss of Alex Smith, who suffered a spiral fracture in his leg last week against the Texans. Colt McCoy took over in that game, and the Redskins have signed Mark Sanchez in the meantime. The gruesome injury is the latest in a series of unfortunate events for the Redskins, who have dealt with injuries to what feels like their entire offense.
The Cowboys are in a good place right now. Four of their last six games are at home, and they have a beatable schedule outside of the Saints next week. Ezekiel Elliott has been getting a bit more involved in Scott Linehan's play-calling, and he's as hard to stop as ever. While the trade for Cooper may have ultimately been myopic, he's been a welcome addition for Dak Prescott.
The Redskins, of course, are faced with an opportunity here. While the talk has been around the Cowboys, a win in Jerryworld would go a long way toward securing the division. It will be difficult, but their defense has been stout this season. If they can slow down the likes of Elliott, they can pick up a two-game lead in the NFC East, which amounts to a three-game lead over the Cowboys with the tiebreaker.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas
- TV: Fox
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33
Prediction
The Cowboys are at -7.5 in this game.
The Cowboys have won four of their last five games in this series, with their meeting earlier this season being the exception.
Dallas hasn't covered the last seven Thanksgiving Day games.
Series History
Few division foes have more bitter history than those the NFC East, and these two teams are no exception.
- 2018 - Washington Redskins 20 vs. Dallas Cowboys 17
- 2017 - Dallas Cowboys 38 vs. Washington Redskins 14
- 2017 - Washington Redskins 19 vs. Dallas Cowboys 33
- 2016 - Dallas Cowboys 31 vs. Washington Redskins 26
- 2016 - Washington Redskins 23 vs. Dallas Cowboys 27
- 2015 - Dallas Cowboys 23 vs. Washington Redskins 34
- 2015 - Washington Redskins 16 vs. Dallas Cowboys 19
- 2014 - Washington Redskins 17 vs. Dallas Cowboys 44
- 2014 - Dallas Cowboys 17 vs. Washington Redskins 20 (OT)
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- Dak Prescott: 20.5 points
- Ezekiel Elliott: 17.8 points
- Colt McCoy: 14.8 points
