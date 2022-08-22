More than any player that comes to mind in NFL history, Tom Brady uses any sort of slight as rocket fuel in his pursuit of being the greatest quarterback of all time. From being the 199th overall pick to seeing his team draft a young Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round of the NFL Draft to possibly replace him, Brady has consistently found ways to motivate himself and produce to a once unfathomable level on the field.

In the process, he's also made those doubters look foolish. One of my favorite examples is Lions cornerback Alphonso Smith trash-talking Brady in a Thanksgiving matchup during the 2010 season. The then-Patriots quarterback proceeded to end the game with a perfect 158.3 passer rating and throw for four touchdowns, all while tormenting Smith for most of that production.

That's widely considered to be one of Brady's top revenge moments in his career, but it appears like we may have another all-time revenge performance candidate by No. 12 that we didn't even know was a thing at the time.

This weekend, UFC president Dana White revealed that he nearly helped bring Brady to Las Vegas when he was a free agent back in the spring of 2020. However, former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden blew up the deal at the last minute.

"It was almost a done deal, and at the last minute, Gruden blew the deal up and said that he didn't want him, and all hell broke loose," White told Rob Gronkowski, who confirmed that the story was legit.

This revelation now pulls the curtain back on a story Brady has previously told on HBO's "The Shop" where one team said they weren't interested at the very end, which brought the quarterback to say the now infamous line, "I was thinking, 'You're sticking with that motherf-----?'", which is now widely assumed to be Derek Carr.

On top of those comments, Brady also flashed his angst toward the Raiders (without naming them), saying: "They said that they didn't want me and I know what that means. I know what that feels like and I'm going to f--- you up because of that."

Well, he did just that.

During Brady's first season with the Buccaneers, the club traveled to Las Vegas to play the Raiders in Week 7. There, Brady went nuclear, completing 73.3% of his passes for four touchdowns, no interceptions, and 369 yards. His 127.0 passer rating was the second highest of that season. He also rushed for a touchdown in the win, giving him five total scores on the afternoon as Tampa Bay went on to win 45-20.

Knowing what we now know with the Raiders backing out of trying to sign Tom Brady that previous offseason, this suddenly looks like one of the better revenge games of Brady's career. Not only did he burn the Raiders in this head-to-head, but he also brought Tampa Bay to the franchise's second Super Bowl title later that season while Las Vegas was on the outside looking in on the playoffs following an 8-8 campaign.