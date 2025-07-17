With training camp set to get underway later this month, Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy and receiver Justin Jefferson are continuing to build a rapport together after McCarthy's rookie season was wiped out due to a torn meniscus. In an interview with Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz, Jefferson revealed that the two have spent time together in the offseason to build chemistry on and off the field.

"As his teammate and as a captain of the team, just trying to make him dialed in every chance that I can," Jefferson said. "Our lockers are right next to each other, so every chance that I get to talk to him about football, about anything that goes on outside of football. Just try to get to know him as much as I can because when the season comes and whenever we're locked in, I want him to be just as confident as I am of him to make the plays out there."

All signs point towards McCarthy serving as the Vikings starter throughout the 2025 season. After all, Minnesota let Sam Darnoldwalk in free agency and sign a lucrative deal with the Seattle Seahawks -- this, after leading the Vikings to the postseason in 2024. In addition, the Vikings chose not to pursue Aaron Rodgers or other veteran options at the position in the offseason.

Earlier this offseason, Jefferson revealed that he is a fan of what McCarthy has brought to the table thus far with his understanding of his role with the team.

"First of all, he understands the role that he has now. He understands that he is the starting quarterback at this moment," Jefferson said. "I feel like he kind of brings that with him to practice, knowing that he has to have that leadership. He's the captain of our team. So I feel like him being right beside me and him trying to learn as much as he needs to, I feel like just his awareness of the game and his intelligence has really grown."

Experience will obviously be the best teacher when it comes to McCarthy being under center. However, the Vikings have made sure to give the former first-round pick all the tools to be successful. McCarthy has a pair to talented wide receivers in Jefferson and Jordan Addison, and Minnesota also improved its offensive line in the offseason by signing guard Will Fries to a five-year, $88 million deal in free agency.

Jefferson is doing his best to help McCarthy transition successfully into the starting role. If McCarthy can enjoy similar success to what Darnold produced last season, the Vikings certainly have all the makings of a team that could be a force in the NFC in 2025.