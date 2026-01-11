As is often the case in January, weather may play a significant role in what happens during Sunday night's AFC wild-card showdown between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers in the first weekend of the NFL playoffs.

While the temperature is slated to be at or slightly above freezing, strong gusts of wind are expected throughout Sunday night, which will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The wind is expected to pick up significantly just about an hour before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Both teams could face winds ranging between 20-23 mph throughout the game.

Obviously, strong gusts of wind could make kicking and throwing the ball a much tougher assignment.

From a kicking standpoint, Sunday night's weather may benefit the Chargers, who have one of the NFL's best field goal kickers in Cameron Dicker. Dicker, whoever, is used to kicking under a roof in mild weather Southern California, so it'll be interesting to see how he does tonight if he is asked to kick against a strong wind.

In terms of the offenses, it appears that the Patriots are more prepared to handle such conditions. New England was sixth in the league in rushing during the regular season and was fourth in touchdown runs. The Patriots' rushing attack has been led by the duo of rookie TreVeyon Henderson and veteran Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for a combined 1,514 yards and 16 touchdowns during the regular season.

TreVeyon Henderson NE • RB • #32 Att 180 Yds 911 TD 9 FL 1 View Profile

The Chargers also aspire to run the ball, but injuries at the running back position have prevented Jim Harbaugh's team from being a dominant running team. The team lost Najee Harris to a season-ending injury back in Week 3 and was without rookie first-round pick Omarion Hampton for half the season after he too sustained an injury. Hampton (ankle) has been labeled as questionable for Sunday night's game.

If Hampton can't go, Los Angeles will once again have to rely on Kimani Vidal, who rushed for a team-high 643 yards during the regular season. The Chargers have also received solid contributions on the ground from quarterback Justin Herbert, whose 498 yards on the ground this year were a career high.

Depending on how the wind is blowing, the winner of tonight's kickoff could play a key role in the outcome. If there is a strong wind blowing in one direction, the team that wins the opening kick may elect to kick with the wind at the back, similar to how the Giants famously took advantage of the strong winds during their NFC title game win over Washington 39 years ago.

Ironically, the Giants' defensive coordinator that night was Bill Belichick, who was the Patriots' coach the last time New England won a playoff game. The Patriots are looking to snap their seven-year drought without a playoff win on Sunday night.