The Week 10 NFL schedule begins with the Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football, as Denver tries to extend its six-game winning streak. Denver's latest win was another fourth-quarter comeback, as the Broncos erased a 15-7 deficit in an 18-15 win. The Broncos are 8.5-point favorites against the Raiders, according to the latest Week 10 NFL odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.5. Sunday's slate features 12 games, including Colts (-6.5) vs. Falcons, Bears (-3.5) vs. Giants, and Buccaneers (-2.5) vs. Patriots. Sunday Night Football features the Chargers (-3) vs. Steelers, while Monday Night Football is Packers (-2.5) vs. Eagles.

Bettors looking for sportsbook promos, betting sites, and where to bet on the NFL for Week 10 can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games.

Sportsbook offers

Here are the top sportsbook promos for new users ahead of the 2025 Week 10 NFL schedule.



The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code all offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings offers $300 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $5 wins, along with three free months of NBA League Pass. The FanDuel promo code provides new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins, while the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 offers $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager, whether it wins or loses.

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN gives new users $2,000 in bet insurance FanCash by getting up to $200 No Sweat Bets for the first 10 days with the sportsbook. The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different than the others, providing profit boosts instead of bonus bets. After placing a wager of at least $1, you receive 20 100% profit boost tokens with the code CBS20X.

Betting on Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 42-25 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Bears -3.5 vs. Giants

Chicago is coming off its fifth win in six games, with its 47-42 win over the Bengals being one of the wildest endings to any game this season. The Bears blew a 14-point lead with less than two minutes remaining, but quarterback Caleb Williams completed a 58-yard touchdown pass to tight end Colston Loveland with 17 seconds remaining. The Giants are on a three-game losing streak and have lost four of their last five games, falling to the 49ers at home last week. SportsLine's model has Chicago covering the spread in 64% of simulations, as the Bears win by two possessions.

Bills -9.5 vs. Dolphins

Buffalo has won six of its first eight games this season, including a 28-21 win over Kansas City last week. The Bills have won four games by double digits, taking care of business against the Jets, Dolphins, Saints and Panthers. They have another matchup with Miami this week, and the Dolphins are coming off a 28-6 loss to the Ravens. Miami has lost four of its last five games, failing to score seven points against Cleveland in Week 7 as well. The model has Buffalo covering the spread 60% of the time on Sunday.

Steelers +3 vs. Chargers

Pittsburgh snapped a two-game losing streak with one of its top performances of the season, beating Indianapolis in a 27-20 win last week. The Steelers held a 27-10 lead with seven minutes remaining before allowing two relatively meaningless scores in the final five minutes. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not thrown an interception in four of his last five games, racking up 10 touchdown passes during that stretch. The Chargers lost to the Colts by two touchdowns in Week 7, and the model has Pittsburgh covering as a road underdog 58% of the time on Sunday night.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is extremely important, which is why sportsbooks provide tools such as wager limits to help out their users. National resources are also available for bettors, including The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER.