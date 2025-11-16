The Week 11 NFL schedule continues with 13 games on Sunday, as only two teams are on a bye this week. Some of the top matchups include Bills vs. Buccaneers (+5.5, 46.5), Bears vs. Vikings (-2.5, 48.5), Seahawks vs. Rams (-3.5, 48.5) and Chiefs vs. Broncos (+4, 44.5). The highest over/under on Sunday is 48.5 points in Steelers vs. Bengals, Bears vs. Vikings and 49ers vs. Cardinals. Sunday Night Football features Eagles (-2.5) vs. Lions, while Monday Night Football pits the Raiders (+3.5) vs. Cowboys.

Bettors looking for sportsbook promos, betting sites, and where to bet on the NFL for Week 11 can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games.

Sportsbook offers

Here are the top sportsbook promos for new users ahead of the 2025 Week 11 NFL schedule.



The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code all offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings offers $300 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $5 wins, along with three free months of NBA League Pass. The FanDuel promo code provides new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins, while the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 offers $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager, whether it wins or loses.

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN gives new users $2,000 in bet insurance FanCash by getting up to $200 No Sweat Bets for the first 10 days with the sportsbook. The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different than the others, providing profit boosts instead of bonus bets. After placing a wager of at least $1, you receive 20 100% profit boost tokens with the code CBS20X.

Betting on Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 42-25 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Steelers -5.5 vs. Bengals

Pittsburgh will be desperate to bounce back on Sunday after losing for the third time in its last four games, a stretch which began with a loss at Cincinnati on Oct. 16. The Steelers held an early 10-0 lead and also a late 31-30 lead in that game before losing on a field goal with 11 seconds left. That remains Cincinnati's lone win in its last seven games, and five of those losses have come by at least five points. The model expects Pittsburgh to bounce back on Sunday afternoon, as the Steelers are covering the spread in 56% of simulations.

Under 48.5 in Rams vs. Seahawks

Two of the NFL's best defenses are going head-to-head in this NFC West matchup between teams tied atop the division standings. The Rams are allowing the second-fewest points per game (17.0) this season, while the Seahawks rank fifth in scoring defense (19.1 ppg). These rivals have gone Under the total in seven of their last 10 meetings, and the Rams have cashed the Under in four of their last five home games. The model expects those trends to hold up again this week, as the Under is hitting in 61% of simulations.

Broncos +4 vs. Chiefs

Denver has been one of the biggest stories in the NFL this season, winning eight of its first 10 games to take a one-game lead over the Chargers and a 2.5-game lead over the Chiefs atop the AFC West. The Broncos have found a way to stage multiple fourth-quarter comebacks, and both of their losses came by three points or fewer. Kansas City has lost three of its four road games this season, including a loss at Buffalo in its most recent outing. Additionally, the Broncos are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games against the Chiefs, and the model has Denver covering 51% of the time on Sunday.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is extremely important, which is why sportsbooks provide tools such as wager limits to help out their users. National resources are also available for bettors, including The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER.