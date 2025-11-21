The Week 12 NFL schedule continues with 12 games on Sunday's schedule, headlined by matchups like Bears (-2.5) vs. Steelers, Lions (-10.5) vs. Giants, Packers (-6.5) vs. Vikings, Chiefs (-3.5) vs. Colts and Cowboys (+3) vs. Eagles. Sunday Night Football brings an NFC showdown between the Los Angeles Rams (-6.5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the San Francisco 49ers (-7) host the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football.

Bettors looking for sportsbook promos, betting sites, and where to bet on the NFL for Week 12 can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games.

Sportsbook offers

Here are the top sportsbook promos for new users ahead of the 2025 Week 12 NFL schedule.



The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code all offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings offers $200 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $5 wins, along with three free months of NBA League Pass. The FanDuel promo code provides new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins, while the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 offers $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager, whether it wins or loses.

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN gives new users $2,000 in bet insurance FanCash by getting up to $200 No Sweat Bets for the first 10 days with the sportsbook. The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different than the others, providing profit boosts instead of bonus bets. After placing a wager of at least $1, you receive 20 100% profit boost tokens with the code CBS20X.

Betting on Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 on a 48-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Over 51.5 in Bengals vs. Patriots

New England is riding an eight-game winning streak heading into Sunday's matchup at Cincinnati, scoring at least 23 points in every game during the hot streak. The Patriots rank seventh in the NFL in points per game (26.5), led by budding star Drake Maye. He is facing a Cincinnati defense that is dead last in the league in points allowed per game (33.4). However, the Bengals have scored at least 33 points in three of their last four games, so the model is projecting 53 total points to help the Over provide value.

Packers -6.5 vs. Vikings

Green Bay ended its two-game losing streak with a much-needed 27-20 road win over the Giants in Week 11, improving to 6-3-1 overall this season. Meanwhile, Minnesota has lost four of its last five games, including a 19-17 loss to Chicago at home last week. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed 16 of 32 passes for 150 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Packers signal caller Jordan Love is coming off a much better performance, throwing for two scores and zero interceptions against the Giants. The model has Green Bay winning by double digits and covering the spread 58% of the time on Sunday.

Chiefs -3.5 vs. Colts

Kansas City is in a must-win position on Sunday afternoon after losing back-to-back games to Buffalo and Denver. The Chiefs are now just .500 overall this season, sitting 1.5 games behind Jacksonville for the final AFC wild-card spot. Four of their five losses have come on the road, with the other loss coming to defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia in Week 2. They have won four straight home games since then, with all four of those victories coming by 13-plus points. Indianapolis has lost two of its four road games, including a loss at Pittsburgh in Week 9. The model has Kansas City covering 60% of the time.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is extremely important, which is why sportsbooks provide tools such as wager limits to help out their users. National resources are also available for bettors, including The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER.