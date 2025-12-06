The Week 14 NFL schedule is loaded with exciting matchups that have playoff implications. Sunday's slate includes Ravens (-6) vs. Steelers, Jaguars (+1.5) vs. Colts, Bills (-6) vs. Bengals and Packers (-6.5) vs. Bears. Sunday Night Football brings Chiefs (-3.5) vs. Texans, while Monday Night Football is Chargers (+2.5) vs. Eagles. Philadelphia is on a two-game losing streak, but it still sits atop the NFC East standings.

Betting on Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 14 on a 49-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Browns -4 vs. Titans

Tennessee is having a brutal season, losing 11 of its first 12 games, including a 25-3 loss to Jacksonville last week. The Titans are now going on the road for the first time since Week 8, when they were blown out by the Colts in a 38-14 final. They have also suffered double-digit losses on the road against the Raiders and Texans this season. Cleveland is coming off a loss to San Francisco last week, but it beat the Raiders by 14 points two weeks ago. The model expects another decisive loss for Tennessee on Sunday, as Cleveland covers the spread in 60% of simulations.

Over 41.5 in Buccaneers vs. Saints

Tampa Bay's offense has scored at least 20 points in four of its last five games, including a win over Arizona last week. The Buccaneers are averaging 23.3 points per game this season, but their defense is giving up 25.1 points per game. They rank No. 23 in the league in that category, while New Orleans' defense is only slightly better at No. 22 (24.6 ppg). The Saints have gone Under in eight consecutive games, but the model has the Over cashing 63% of the time on Sunday.

Broncos -7.5 vs. Raiders

Denver extended its winning streak to nine games on Sunday night when it beat Washington in overtime, keeping pace in the race for the top overall seed in the AFC. The Broncos beat the Raiders at home in Week 10, holding Las Vegas to just seven points in that game. Quarterback Bo Nix has thrown for 2,742 yards and 19 touchdowns this season, and he is facing a Raiders team that is on a six-game losing streak. Las Vegas has only covered the spread three times in its last 11 games, so the model has Denver covering the spread 57% of the time.

